Eni: New Evidence Validate Our Upside Case

Jul. 16, 2025 5:21 AM ETEni S.p.A. (E) Stock, EIPAF StockEIPAF, E
Mare Evidence Lab
5.8K Followers

Summary

  • We remain overweight on Eni due to its satellite strategy and gas diversification.
  • The JV with Petronas and new partnerships in Algeria and Argentina reinforce E's growth and strategic positioning in global energy markets.
  • The company's sum-of-the-parts valuation highlights significant intrinsic value not fully captured by traditional metrics, justifying a buy rating.

Top view offshore oil rig platform

num_skyman/iStock via Getty Images

Our decision to remain overweight on Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) proved well-founded, as the company's share price delivered a plus 17.13% (including dividend - Fig. 1) and benefited from supportive market dynamics (higher oil price development). We have maintained a long-standing Buy rating, driven

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab
5.8K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About E Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on E

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
E
--
EIPAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News