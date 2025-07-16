I strongly believe that traditional value investors don't seem to understand stocks like Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). Slapping a sell rating using sky high valuation metrics as the main pillar of a bear case
Palantir: What's Value Investing, Anyway?
Summary
- I believe traditional value investors misunderstand Palantir, focusing too much on valuation while ignoring growth, narrative, and high beta market dynamics.
- I see Palantir as comparable to the Magnificent 7 in growth and trading volume, even though its market cap and revenue are much lower (for now).
- In my view, Palantir ranks second in the Mag 7 group on growth metrics, and it's quite competitive on margins when adjusting for SBC (especially the bump in Q4 2024).
- Palantir’s biggest risk is a broader market selloff due to its high beta, not a sudden collapse due to its high valuation metrics.
- I expect a beat in Q2, as the conflict in the Middle East was a tailwind due to its earlier ties with Israel. I upgrade to a strong buy.
