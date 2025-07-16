In my previous article, I rated Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) as a BUY, based on its attractive growth, solid financials, and positive momentum driven by its partnership with Palantir (PLTR) and the launch of
New Military Memo Could Send Red Cat Stock Sky-High
Summary
- Remain bullish on Red Cat as DoD's new directives accelerate drone procurement, boosting RCAT's long-term market potential.
- RCAT's U.S.-based manufacturing and NDAA compliance position it as a secure, preferred partner for military contracts.
- Expect Q2 FY2025 to show continued negative EPS and weak revenue, but DoD announcement is a catalyst for H2 2025 growth.
- Despite short-term softness, I see strong revenue growth ahead, supporting my BUY rating and positive outlook for FY2025.
