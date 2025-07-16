Mettler-Toledo Q2 Preview: Substantial Tariff Impact Ahead
Summary
- I reiterate my 'sell' rating on Mettler-Toledo, citing sluggish sales, margin headwinds, and an overvalued stock price.
- Tariff costs and weak global demand, especially in China, will pressure revenue and profit margins in FY25, despite management's mitigation efforts.
- My DCF analysis yields a fair value of $810 per share, well below the current market price, supporting my negative outlook.
- Share buybacks and recurring service revenues offer some support, but near-term growth remains limited and risks are skewed to the downside.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.