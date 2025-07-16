Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) is doing a lot of things right, even though from the outside looking in, it feels like everyone is just watching to see how the company fares in Q4 2025. Right now, what we have is a business that’s
Open Text: Solid Margins And AI Ambitions, But Still Waiting For A Turn
Summary
- I recommend a cautious buy, because of a relatively cheap valuation, expanding margins, and solid free cash flow generation.
- The company’s leadership in its sector, coupled with effective cost controls, supports my positive outlook for continued earnings growth.
- Management’s guidance for the next fiscal year is conservative, providing potential for upside surprises as macroeconomic conditions improve.
- Valuation remains attractive relative to peers, making this an appealing entry point for long-term investors.
