YBTC Might Be The Best Bitcoin Covered Call Fund
Summary
- YBTC outperforms peers, capturing 80% of Bitcoin's upside and delivering a 40% yield, while maintaining stable NAV through disciplined distributions.
- Active management and flexible covered call strategies—mixing weekly and monthly options—enable the Fund to adapt to Bitcoin's volatility and maximize returns.
- Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF's performance is still closely tied to Bitcoin's direction; it softens losses in downturns but will decline if Bitcoin enters a bear market.
- YBTC is best suited for investors bullish or neutral on Bitcoin; I own it for diversification but recommend only a modest allocation due to inherent volatility.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of YBTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
