Knife River: Lower Volume In Tons Sold May Be Offset By Current Valuation

Ezequiel Szyrko
25 Followers

Summary

  • Despite poor 2024 FY performance, in Q1 2025, Knife River is improving on a YoY basis. Revenues are increasing by price but not by quantity.
  • The recent sell-off has improved valuation. Relative valuation is neutral, but an absolute valuation model indicates 14-25% upside for next year.
  • The first quarter is usually the worst due to the cold and winter.
  • Strata's acquisition is completed, adding 30 years of aggregates to Knife River.

Vibratory asphalt roller compactor compacting new asphalt pavement. Road service repairs the highway

Andrey Grigoriev

Thesis

I rate Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF) as a "Hold." Despite believing that a rebound is highly likely, slow growth is dissuading me from being a convinced bull. The recent sell-off knocked down the valuation, and now it appears to be neutral

This article was written by

Ezequiel Szyrko
25 Followers
My investing approaches are GARP, Value, and Growth. I closely follow insider buying and buybacks. Also, I pay attention to some technical analysis tools, such as Elliott Wave, EMA crossovers, and chart patterns.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KNF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News