The share price of AI GPU maker NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been surging lately, which has just resulted in the chipmaker becoming the first $4 trillion company. On Tuesday, Nvidia said that the U.S. government would grant approval for
Nvidia: Unlocking The H20 Catalyst
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation's H20 GPU exports to China are set to resume shortly, unlocking a multi-billion dollar revenue and margin catalyst after recent U.S. export curbs.
- I expect Nvidia's revenue estimates to reset $14-16B higher this year, with $7-8B in incremental free cash flow from resumed H20 sales.
- Next year, H20 GPU sales to China could easily add $30B in revenue and $15B in free cash flow, assuming a ~50% free cash flow margin.
- Despite record highs and a 30X forward (FY 2026) P/E ratio, Nvidia remains a Strong Buy due to explosive AI-driven growth and multiple monetization pathways.
- The risk matrix is widely favorable; the main risk is a misread on AI CapEx trends, but the H20 catalyst significantly boosts NVDA stock's outlook.
