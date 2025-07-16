Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is an American real estate company dedicated to leasing healthcare properties. It accounts for 81% of its net operating income (NOI) in two major segments: skilled nursing (51%) and senior housing (30%). Within this segment, 19% of the revenue from
Sabra Health: Steady Earnings, But Not Yet Fully Mature
Summary
- SBRA is a solid healthcare REIT with stable revenues, moderate leverage, and, in my opinion, a defensive strategy focused on long-term profitability rather than aggressive market share growth.
- Despite a favorable supply-demand gap in senior care, SBRA's portfolio and income growth remain slow, with recent gains driven by rate increases and margin improvements.
- Dividend yield is attractive at 6.4%, but payout ratio is high and growth prospects are limited compared to sector peers with better diversification and lower risk exposure.
- Given fair market valuation, modest upside, and risks from potential Medicare/Medicaid cuts, I maintain a hold rating until stronger earnings momentum emerges.
