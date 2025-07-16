Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025

FTSE Russell
Summary

  • The IMF downgraded 2025 growth forecasts across all major markets in April due to elevated uncertainty and tariff impacts. Inflation vs. growth concerns differ between the US and other DMs, leading to divergent central bank paths.
  • Higher risk from deteriorating fiscal positions and uncertainty-led increases in term premium are getting priced into DM sovereigns, particularly in the US. Rate cuts are also generally priced in.
  • Neither the US dollar nor Treasuries exhibited their usual safe haven status in the stress period following wide-ranging US policy uncertainty since the start of 2025. The recent US credit rating downgrade was another headwind for the US dollar.
  • YTD, fixed income delivered returns comparable to other asset classes. Infrastructure delivered higher returns than Equity in 1Y (17.6% vs 16.9%), while offering high income yield (3.4%) close to fixed income (3.8%). Gold, Fixed Income High Yield Bonds and Infrastructure delivered risk-adjusted returns higher than (or comparable to) equities over 1Y.

Crystal globe with symbols of international currencies including dollar, yen, yuan, euro, pound sterling, ruble and rupee placed on banknotes and stack of coins. World Bank ,Economic Inflation

phakphum patjangkata/iStock via Getty Images

By Indrani De, CFA, PRM, Head of Global Investment Research, FTSE Russell | Zhaoyi Yang, CFA, FRM, Sr Manager - Global Investment Research, FTSE Russell

Greater role for Fixed Income, Alternatives, International and Emerging Markets. More diversification

