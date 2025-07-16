Buy The Dip On These 2 Gold Producers With Significant Growth Potential, As The US Trade War Intensifies

Trend Investing
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Trump’s escalating trade war and tariffs set a bullish backdrop for gold, making it a preferred safe haven amid potential global economic chaos.
  • Northern Star Resources’ recent production guidance cut triggered a 25% stock dip, but expansion plans and 26% analyst upside make it a strong buy opportunity.
  • Equinox Gold’s setbacks, including mine suspension and higher costs, have depressed its stock, yet ramping new mines could boost production to 1 million ounces by 2026.
  • Both stocks offer attractive valuations and growth potential. We rate Northern Star Resources and Equinox Gold Corp. as strong 'buy the dip' opportunities for long-term investors.
Uptrend gold investment background, Digital illustration of gold bars with an overlaying stock market graph representing wealth and investment strategies. 3d rendering

KanawatTH

Trump's trade war sets up a perfect backdrop for gold to move higher

Looking at the gold price chart below we can see it has moved sideways the past 3.5 months, following a rise since 'Liberation Day' on April 2. Yet in the same

Trend Investing articles

This article was written by

Trend Investing
26.72K Followers

The Trend Investing group includes qualified financial personnel with a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment and well over 20 years of professional experience in financial markets. They search the globe for great investments with a focus on trending and emerging themes. The current focus is on electric vehicles, the EV metals supply chain, stationary energy storage and AI.

They lead the investing group of the same brand name, Trend Investing. Features of the service include: Access to the Trend Investing portfolio, 7 monthly news updates, a monthly macro trends update, stock watchlist, CEO interviews, and direct access to the community and group leaders in chat.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES [ASX:NST], EQUINOX GOLD [TSX:EQX] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

