Cmb.Tech NV: Robust Equity Ahead Of Merger In Q3 2025

Jul. 16, 2025 9:26 AM ETCmb.Tech NV (CMBT) Stock, , , , ,
Stella Mwende
1.99K Followers

Summary

  • CMBT is rated a hold due to its strong net asset valuation, despite recent revenue declines and industry headwinds.
  • The stock is significantly undervalued both pre- and post-merger with Golden Ocean, with NAVPS analysis showing up to 60% upside potential.
  • The completion of the Golden Ocean merger is critical for realizing this valuation; failure to close the deal poses a key risk.
  • Ongoing revenue declines and lack of dividend announcements temper my optimism, justifying a cautious hold rather than a buy.

A large container cargo ship in motion

SHansche

The global shipping industry is showing signs of recovery after taking a hit in the first half of 2025, following months of trade tensions between the US and China. The Drewry’s World Container Index fell 5% (YoY) as of July

This article was written by

Stella Mwende
1.99K Followers
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMBT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CMBT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMBT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMBT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News