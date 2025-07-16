The global shipping industry is showing signs of recovery after taking a hit in the first half of 2025, following months of trade tensions between the US and China. The Drewry’s World Container Index fell 5% (YoY) as of July
Cmb.Tech NV: Robust Equity Ahead Of Merger In Q3 2025
Summary
- CMBT is rated a hold due to its strong net asset valuation, despite recent revenue declines and industry headwinds.
- The stock is significantly undervalued both pre- and post-merger with Golden Ocean, with NAVPS analysis showing up to 60% upside potential.
- The completion of the Golden Ocean merger is critical for realizing this valuation; failure to close the deal poses a key risk.
- Ongoing revenue declines and lack of dividend announcements temper my optimism, justifying a cautious hold rather than a buy.
