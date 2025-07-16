NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has done it. The backbone of the AI industry has shattered every record in corporate history by reaching a market capitalization of $4.17 trillion, making it the most valuable company in the world at present. Considering that
Nvidia's Market Just Got Exponentially Larger
Summary
- Nvidia's $4T market cap is justified by new growth opportunities, not just past performance—it's not too late to invest.
- Resumed H20 GPU sales to China and global open-source AI trends massively expand Nvidia's addressable market and revenue potential.
- Major partnerships in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, plus quantum computing initiatives, provide long-term catalysts and runway for growth.
- Despite all-time highs, technicals remain bullish and institutional support is strong; I reaffirm my 'Strong Buy' rating on NVDA.
- Forget diamonds—Nvidia chips are forever.
