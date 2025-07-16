ASML: Your Chance To Buy

Jonathan Weber
Investing Group

Summary

  • ASML Holding N.V. delivered a double beat on Q2 earnings and revenue, continuing its streak of outperforming conservative guidance and analyst expectations.
  • Despite strong results, shares fell due to management's guidance aligning with the midpoint rather than the high end, disappointing some investors.
  • ASML's dominant market position, solid margin expansion, and strong long-term demand from AI and chipmakers underpin its compelling growth outlook.
  • At 27-28x earnings and >15% expected EPS growth, ASML remains attractively valued for long-term investors despite potential near-term volatility.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

ASML headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Article Thesis

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) reported its most recent earnings results on Wednesday. The company delivered a double beat, although its guidance for the current quarter was not overly strong. Still, ASML Holding remains the dominant player in

What Does Focusing On Cash Flow Get You?

At Cash Flow Club, we focus on businesses with strong cash generation, ideally with a wide moat and significant durability. When these companies are bought at the right time, that can be highly rewarding for us. If you are interested in joining our community, start right here!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber
52.6K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ASML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
ASMLF
--
ASML:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News