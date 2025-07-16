The market premium for the US Treasury yield edged lower in June, based on analysis using a “fair value” estimate. But with inflation showing signs of heating up due to tariffs, economic conditions don’t look particularly conducive for an ongoing decline in
10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield 'Fair Value' Estimate: July 16, 2025
Summary
- The market premium for the US Treasury yield edged lower in June, based on analysis using a “fair value” estimate.
- The current average monthly fair-value estimate for June via several models is 3.77%, which remains moderately below the actual 10-year yield.
- US consumer inflation for June rose more than expected at the headline level.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.
Recommended For You
About US10Y Ticker
Compare to Peers