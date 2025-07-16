ASML: Celebrate The Lowered FY 2025 Guidance - Rare Dip-Buying Opportunity

  • ASML Holding N.V.'s sequentially in line FQ3 2025 and lowered FY 2025 guidance have triggered a notable correction during pre-market action, with it signaling the uncertain H2 2025 tariff risks.
  • Despite the expanded manufacturing capacity, Intel and Samsung have opted to pause/ moderate their capex plans, with much of ASML's hopes squarely placed on TSMC's shoulders.
  • Thanks to the multi-year cloud supercycle, TSM has already raised their overall U.S. investment plans to $165B, with it likely benefiting ASML significantly as the undeniable lithography market leader.
  • Despite the near-term volatility, we believe that ASML's long-term upside potential remains promising, aided by the durable fundamentals and the discounted valuations.
  • We shall further discuss our reiterated Buy Case for the ASML stock here.

ASML's Investment Thesis Remains Promising, With The Long-Term AI Investment Cycle Well Balancing The Tariff Risks

We previously covered ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) (OTCPK:ASMLF) in May 2025, discussing how it remained

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML, NVDA, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

