Mips AB (publ) (MPZAF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Max Strandwitz

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. My name is Max Strandwitz and I am the CEO of Mips. With me today, I also have our CFO, Karin Rosenthal, and we will take you through the presentation of the Q1 2025 interim report.

And if we start with the key highlights of the quarter. So first of all, performance, we did see a continuation of the last quarter performance and growth patterns with strong performance in the quarter of 42%, of course, organic growth. We saw good development in all the 3 categories we operate in and good growth in most geographies.

We do see strong sales to European customers fueled by improving consumer markets. Good growth also in the U.S. despite a much more careful consumer spending versus before.

Our assessment is that the near-term sales development to our customers will be more uncertain due to the lack of full understanding of the effects and implication of the implications of -- or implementation of tariffs.

We did see a strong improvement in the quarter with 78% improvement, mainly driven by the strong net sales improvement. This was partly offset