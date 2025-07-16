Mips AB (Publ) (MPZAF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mips AB (publ) (OTCPK:MPZAF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 16, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Karin Rosenthal - Chief Financial Officer

Max Strandwitz - CEO & President

Conference Call Participants

Adela Abdenian Dashian - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Carl Deijenberg - DNB Carnegie, Research Division

Daniel Thorsson - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division

Emanuel Jansson - Danske Bank A/S, Research Division

Gustav Hagéus - SEB, Research Division

Operator

Max Strandwitz, CEO

Max Strandwitz

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. My name is Max Strandwitz. I am the CEO of Mips. And with me today also presenting, I have our CFO, Karin Rosenthal. We will take you through the Mips Q2 2025 results presentation.

And if we start with the key highlights of the quarter, we saw good development in the quarter with 12% organic growth in the second quarter despite very challenging conditions. Year-to-date organic growth is now at 23% plus.

The rapid implementation of tariffs did have a significant impact on sales across all the 3 categories. However, we did see that the sales improved over the course of the quarter as the effects of the tariffs became a bit more predictable.

We did see volume growth on the U.S. market despite all the challenges. We did have a slow start at the beginning of the quarter due to tariff uncertainty. Europe continued with unchanged momentum during the quarter, which we were very happy about. We did see an EBIT decrease in the quarter, fully explained by legal costs and the negative impact