Mips AB (Publ) (MPZAF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Mips AB (publ) (OTCPK:MPZAF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 16, 2025 4:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Karin Rosenthal - Chief Financial Officer
Max Strandwitz - CEO & President
Conference Call Participants
Adela Abdenian Dashian - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Carl Deijenberg - DNB Carnegie, Research Division
Daniel Thorsson - ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division
Emanuel Jansson - Danske Bank A/S, Research Division
Gustav Hagéus - SEB, Research Division
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Mips Interim Report Second Quarter 2025 Webcast and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Max Strandwitz, CEO. Please go ahead.
Max Strandwitz
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. My name is Max Strandwitz. I am the CEO of Mips. And with me today also presenting, I have our CFO, Karin Rosenthal. We will take you through the Mips Q2 2025 results presentation.
And if we start with the key highlights of the quarter, we saw good development in the quarter with 12% organic growth in the second quarter despite very challenging conditions. Year-to-date organic growth is now at 23% plus.
The rapid implementation of tariffs did have a significant impact on sales across all the 3 categories. However, we did see that the sales improved over the course of the quarter as the effects of the tariffs became a bit more predictable.
We did see volume growth on the U.S. market despite all the challenges. We did have a slow start at the beginning of the quarter due to tariff uncertainty. Europe continued with unchanged momentum during the quarter, which we were very happy about. We did see an EBIT decrease in the quarter, fully explained by legal costs and the negative impact
