Bitcoin Has Entered Its Subprime Asset Bubble Phase
Summary
- Bitcoin's recent rise is driven by speculation and subprime financing, not genuine innovation or adoption, making the rally fragile and risky.
- Bitcoin ETFs have enabled Wall Street to dominate the asset, undermining its original promise of financial freedom and direct ownership.
- The current market resembles a 'subprime era' for digital assets, with financial engineering and overleveraged speculation reminiscent of past financial crises.
- Retail investors are fueling a historic buying spree, but this could end badly as market vulnerabilities and global economic risks mount.
