Equities trading sales of $4.3 billion drive Goldman Sachs’ strong quarter results. (0:15) Markets get whiplash on report Trump close to firing Powell that Trump later denies. (1:16) June PPI comes in soft on services disinflation. (3:23)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast:

Our top story so far, happy days are here again for Goldman Sachs (GS) traders as they raked in a historically strong haul in Q2.

Amid a volatile, but rising market following the Liberation Day tariffs announcement and subsequent retreats, Goldman posted the biggest quarterly equity trading revenue in Wall Street history.

Equity trading revenue rose 36% from the year-ago period to $4.3 billion, more than $600 million above expectations. The big drives were intermediation (the bank working as a middleman for trading) in both cash products and derivatives and equities financing (lending to institutions) mainly for portfolio financing.

For perspective, that was $1 billion more in equity trading revenue than JPMorgan Chase reported for its Q2 just yesterday.

Overall, Goldman Q2 earnings and revenue easily beat estimates, with a strong increase in net interest income and solid gains in investment banking fees also helping.

Q2 GAAP EPS came in at of $10.91, topping the average analyst estimate of $9.63. Total revenue of $14.6 billion beat the $13.6 billion consensus.

In today’s trading there was some midday drama as the prospect of the Federal Reserve losing its independence roiled markets.

Just before 11 a.m. ET, CBS reported that President Donald Trump asked a group of Republicans whether he should fire Fed Chairman Jay Powell, and the group expressed approval of such a move. CBS, which also reported that Trump indicated he was inclined to do so.

Bloomberg then reported that Trump was likely to fire Powell “soon,” citing a White House official. CBS said the president has been floating the possibility of firing the head of the central bank for cause in public and private remarks, but the White House hasn't yet built its formal legal predicate.

The New York Times said Trump waved a draft letter firing Powell at an Oval Office meeting late Tuesday. Trump had gathered a group of Republicans that had blocked a procedural vote that would have advanced crypto legislation, to convince them to let the legislation advance.

Odds of Powell being fired surged to 40% on prediction market Kalshi.

But after all that, Trump answered press pool questions and said he is not planning on doing anything when it comes to Powell and they will make a change in eight months (when Powell’s term expires).

The major stock averages slumped initially but recovered when Trump spoke. But the dollar index (DXY) is still sharply in the red as of now, and the Treasury yield curve continues to steepen.

Among other premarket earnings, Bank of America (BAC) earnings topped consensus as momentum built in its markets business, but the top line was slightly light.

BofA reaffirmed guidance for Q4 net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis at $15.5 billion to $15.7 billion (vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $15.6 billion).

Morgan Stanley (MS) posted better-than-expected Q2 earnings and revenue, reflecting strong net interest income as wealth management revenue increased quarter over quarter and year over year. But its provision for credit losses increased more than Wall Street expected.

And Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) boosted its full-year outlook after reporting better-than-expected top- and bottom line numbers.

Attributing the guidance raise to favorable forex results and strong operational performance, J&J increased its outlook to sales of $93.2 billion to $93.6 billion and EPS of $10.80 to $10.90.

Looking to the economy, wholesale inflation for June was unexpectedly cool.

The June Producer Price Index was unchanged for the month, slowing from a 0.3% increase in May, which was revised from +0.1%, and lower than the expected 0.2% increase. Annually, headline PPI grew 2.3%, compared with the +2.5% consensus and +2.7% prior (revised from 2.6%).

Core PPI, which excludes food and energy, also flatlined on a M/M basis. That was compared with the +0.2% consensus and +0.4% in May (revised from +0.1). Annually, core PPI was up 2.6% vs. +2.7% consensus and +3.2% prior (revised from 3.0%).

Prices for final demand goods rose 0.3% M/M, the largest increase since February, while prices for final demand services fell 0.1% in June.

Pantheon Macro economist Samuel Tombs says services disinflation countered the tariff uplift to goods prices.

But “the big picture is that the slowing trend in inflation is over for now, with tariffs the main culprit,” he said.

“Indeed, the PPI data provide more evidence of domestic producers hiking prices in response to the higher cost of imported inputs. PPI durable consumer goods prices rose by 0.4%, building on May’s 0.5% increase,” he added.

Pantheon calculates that the PPI inputs into the core PCE price index, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, would lead to a 0.28% rise in the deflator, leaving core PCE annual inflation at 2.7%.

In other news of note, Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang praised artificial intelligence models from China’s Deepseek (DEEPSEEK), Alibaba (BABA), and Tencent (TCEHY) as “world class” at an exhibition in Beijing, calling AI a revolution in global logistics.

His comments came a day after Nvidia said it would resume sales of its H20 AI chips to China, following U.S. government assurances tied to rare earth negotiations.

Huang, on his third China visit this year, is navigating tensions between the U.S. and China as both compete in AI leadership. He emphasized China’s market as “massive, dynamic, and highly innovative,” adding that it’s crucial for American companies to have a presence there.

Huang said he expects swift U.S. approval for Chinese chip orders and noted “many order books are already in.”

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, fires off a “red flare” for the housing market.

That indicates a potential downturn or instability in the housing market, including a decline in home sales, more purchase agreement cancellations, interest rates rising and a harsher outlook for sellers.

“Home sales, home building, and even house prices are set to slump unless mortgage rates decline materially from their current near 7% soon,” Zandi said. “That, however, seems unlikely.”

Earlier in the year, Zandi pointed out that despite political uncertainties and economic tensions, he did not see red flares yet and issued a “yellow flare.” Today, he said a red flare “is more appropriate.”

“Home sales are already uber depressed, but home builders providing rate buydowns had been propping sales up. They are giving up. It’s simply too expensive. A big tell is that many builders are delaying their land purchases from the land banks. New home sales, starts, and completions will soon fall,” he said.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.