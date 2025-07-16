Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM) debuted in June as it finalized its merger with the SPAC. Following the merger, Namib had 53.7 million outstanding shares, with another 30 million shares held back as “earn-out” bonuses – they will be issued only only if
Namib Minerals: Post-SPAC Gold Play With One Working Mine And Too Many Hurdles
Summary
- Namib Minerals is a newly listed, Africa-focused resource play with only one cash-generating asset, How Mine, and minimal cash post-SPAC merger.
- The company faces significant execution, financial, and jurisdictional risks, with ambitious plans to restart Mazowe and Redwing mines and explore DRC copper-cobalt assets.
- Funding shortfalls and reliance on future capital raises or strategic partners create high dilution risk, especially given the SPAC earn-out structure and lack of institutional support.
- While the asset base offers potential, current operations lack transparency, and the risk-reward profile is skewed toward high risk with uncertain upside for shareholders.
