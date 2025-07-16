Intel Q2 Preview: Availability Of Gaudi 3 AI Accelerator For AI Inferencing Is Key
Summary
- I reiterate my Buy rating on Intel Corporation with a fair value of $29 per share, citing strong progress in AI and GPU product launches.
- Intel's Computex 2025 event showcased Gaudi 3 AI accelerator and new ARC graphics cards, positioning the company to gain share in AI and workstation markets.
- Despite near-term revenue headwinds from trade uncertainty and capacity shortages, I expect flat FY25 revenue and 6% organic growth from FY26 onward.
- Intel's cost control, advanced process node roadmap, and gradual AI product adoption support my positive outlook for INTC stock, though debt and execution remain key risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.