Netflix Earnings Preview: Margin Guidance Continues To Be Revised Higher

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.91K Followers

Summary

  • Netflix reports Q2 2025 results after the closing bell on Thursday, July 17th, 2025.
  • Netflix has been steadily walking up the operating guidance for the last few years, which is a considerable positive for the stock.
  • Netflix’s revenue revisions have been steadily higher as well, just less robustly, which could be indicative of the operating margin leverage impacting EPS estimates.
  • Netflix repurchased $3.5 billion worth of stock in Q1 ’25, which for the one quarter was 50% of all the share repurchase dollars spent in calendar ’24.

Netflix Headquarters

hapabapa

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reports Q2 2025 results after the closing bell on Thursday, July 17th, 2025.

Sell-side analysts are looking for $7.08 in earnings per share on $11.07 billion in revenue for the streaming giant, and expectations for $3.6 billion in operating income. Expected

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.91K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

About NFLX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NFLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NFLX
--
NFLX:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News