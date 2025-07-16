The stock price of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) did not react well to ASML Holding’s earnings presentation for the second quarter. After the equipment company said that it might not be able to produce any
ASML: Why I Am Buying The Dip
Summary
- ASML Holding N.V.'s Q2 results beat expectations on sales, profits, and net bookings, but a muted 2026 growth outlook triggered a sharp stock selloff.
- Despite near-term uncertainty, robust AI demand and strong data center trends support my bullish long-term thesis for ASML stock.
- ASML is trading at a reasonable valuation compared to peers, with rising margins and solid fundamentals in the EUV equipment market.
- Short-term volatility from 2026 guidance is a buying opportunity. I remain positive on ASML stock's long-term prospects and am buying the dip.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.