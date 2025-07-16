Tariffs Reignited: Best Stocks To Buy Now

Jul. 16, 2025 1:30 PM ET, , , , 6 Comments
Steven Cress, Quant Team
SA Quant Strategist

Summary

  • Aug. 1 tariff deadlines and a potential firing of Fed Chair Powell, according to reports, are reintroducing uncertainty for the markets, which have been volatile in both directions, despite major US indices notching new peaks.
  • But who will bear the brunt of tariff increases? New tariff threats on the EU, Canada, and Mexico could impact consumer spending, which accounts for roughly two-thirds of US GDP.
  • The recent passage of Trump’s tax bill could boost consumer spending in the US, help incentivize companies to bring back profits held overseas, and aid job creation in the US.
  • With the appropriate investments, preparation, and strategy, you may be able to reduce the risk to your portfolio amid trade war escalation or potential downturn.
  • The five US stocks featured here offer strong fundamentals, attractive valuations, and solid earnings, and may benefit from the Buy American agenda.
Container tariffs word on Flag of the United States of America background. Tariff US trade war with Canada and Mexico.

More Tariffs, More Problems?

Tit-for-tat tariffs are back in the spotlight after Trump announced an end to the 90-day pause on tariffs, which are scheduled to kick in on Aug. 1. As investors look for stability amid persistently elevated inflation and geopolitical uncertainty, I’m

  I am Steven Cress, Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha.


This article was written by

Steven Cress, Quant Team
71.65K Followers

Steven Cress is VP of Quantitative Strategy and Market Data at Seeking Alpha. Steve is also the creator of the platform’s quantitative stock rating system and many of the analytical tools on Seeking Alpha. His contributions form the cornerstone of the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating system, designed to interpret data for investors and offer insights on investment directions, thereby saving valuable time for users. He is also the Founder and Co-Manager of Alpha Picks, a systematic stock recommendation tool designed to help long-term investors create a best-in-class portfolio.

Steve is passionate and dedicated to removing emotional biases from investment decisions. Utilizing a data-driven approach, he leverages sophisticated algorithms and technologies to simplify complex, laborious investment research, creating an easy-to-follow, daily updated grading system for stock trading recommendations.

Steve was previously the Founder and CEO of CressCap Investment Research until its acquisition by Seeking Alpha in 2018 for its unparalleled quant analysis and market data capabilities. Prior to that, he had also founded the quant hedge fund Cress Capital Management, after spending most of his career running a proprietary trading desk at Morgan Stanley and leading international business development at Northern Trust.

With over 30 years of experience in equity research, quantitative strategies, and portfolio management, Steve is well-positioned to speak on a wide range of investment topics.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given that any particular security, portfolio, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The author is not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security or other matter. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. Steven Cress is the Head of Quantitative Strategy at Seeking Alpha. Any views or opinions expressed herein may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

