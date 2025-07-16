AMD Doesn't Have A Presence In China, Yet
Summary
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock is a Buy in my books after U.S. clearance to export MI308 chips to China.
- The company is gaining ground in China with open architecture, improved power efficiency, and aggressive pricing, positioning itself as a strong Nvidia alternative.
- Technical analysis and valuation remain attractive, and I see bullish momentum supporting upside ahead. AMD offers a favorable risk-reward scenario at current levels.
- AI adoption, OpenAI partnerships, and a compelling cost-performance story reinforce my conviction that AMD's rally is just getting started.
- I hereon share my sentiment on AMD and why I see more upside ahead in the second half of the year.
