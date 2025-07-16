As stocks continue to go up and down endlessly, investors can often confuse these price changes as value opportunities. In reality, the market is pricing all future expected returns from the companies that make up the market, and based on news, politics, economics, social and
Elevance Health: Much Cheaper Than UNH, Yet No Drama
Summary
- The market often misinterprets price declines as value. For Elevance Health, I see a disconnect between market cap and long-term earnings potential.
- Health sector valuations have dropped sharply, but lower multiples reflect uncertainty, not necessarily increased risk for robust companies like ELV.
- Elevance Health stands out for its ability to manage industry uncertainties and is well-positioned for a valuation re-rating as confidence returns.
- With steady revenue growth from a broad insurance base and diversified health services, ELV offers compelling long-term value despite recent sector declines.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ELV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.