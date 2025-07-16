Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of covered call opportunities in recent quarters. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas in real-time, just initiate your free trial into The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE .

Today, I am putting Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC ) in the spotlight for the first time since 2022. This diversified healthcare concern is seeing steady earnings and sales growth and appears to be selling at a reasonable valuation. An analysis follows

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum , in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More .

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.