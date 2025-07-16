Since I last covered Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (OTCPK:CBYDF) (TSX:CSW.A:CA), the company released two quarterly earnings (2Q25 and 3Q25), showing results that can be read as either
Corby Spirit And Wine Is Facing A Consumer Storm But It Has Become More Expensive
Summary
- Corby Spirit and Wine's organic revenues and profitability are flat YTD, outperforming (on the downside) a declining Canadian spirits market but reflecting challenging macro and secular conditions.
- The company's Q3 results were concerning, with a 9% YoY organic revenue decline and declining EBITDA, despite stable margins YTD and a solid balance sheet.
- Recent stock appreciation has made Corby's valuation less attractive, with limited upside in both low-growth and acquisition-driven growth scenarios.
- Given mature industry dynamics, regulatory headwinds, and stretched valuation, I maintain a Hold rating on Corby, favoring its steady dividends over growth potential.
