Since my first article on ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) here on Seeking Alpha, I’ve been flagging concerns around peaked earnings growth — particularly following the transition from DUV to EUV — and the company’s growing reliance on DUV bookings
ASML: A Solid Quarter, But 2026 Looks Cloudy
Summary
- ASML Holding posted solid Q2 results, but bookings remain volatile and growth visibility for 2026 is lacking, raising concerns about future momentum.
- Management's lack of confidence in 2026 growth is a major red flag, especially in the context of ongoing macro and industry headwinds.
- Despite strong technical moats and compressed valuation, I see no justification to upgrade my rating until High-NA proves itself.
- I recommend patience and caution, preferring to wait for clearer growth drivers or a more attractive entry point before turning more bullish on ASML stock.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.