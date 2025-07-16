Morgan Stanley (MS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 16, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Edward N. Pick - CEO & Chairman of the Board

Sharon Yeshaya - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Thomas Fannon - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Devin Patrick Ryan - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

Ebrahim Huseini Poonawala - BofA Securities, Research Division

Erika Najarian - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Glenn Paul Schorr - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Michael Lawrence Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to Morgan Stanley's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.

On behalf of Morgan Stanley, I will begin the call with the following information and disclaimers. This call is being recorded. During today's presentation, we will refer to our earnings release and financial supplement, copies of which are available at morganstanley.com.

Today's presentation may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Morgan Stanley does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements in this discussion. Please refer to our notices regarding forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures that appear in the earnings release. This presentation may not be duplicated or reproduced without our consent.

I will now turn the call over to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ted Pick.

Edward N. Pick

Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining us. The second quarter unfolded with two distinct halves. The first half began with uncertainty and market volatility associated with the U.S. trade policy and the second half ended with increasing engagement and a steady rebound in capital markets.

For the quarter, the Firm delivered $16.8 billion in revenue, $2.13 in EPS and an 18.2% return on tangible, completing a very strong first half of 2025, $34.5 billion in revenue, $4.73 in EPS and a