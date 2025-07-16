Investors continue to shrug off the intensifying threats of higher U.S. tariffs. Michael O’Brien, Managing Director and Co-Head of Canadian Equity Portfolio Management, TD Asset Management joins MoneyTalk to discuss what investors should be watching ahead of the looming trade deadline.
What A Looming Trade Deadline Could Mean For Canadian Stocks
Summary
- Financials and gold stocks have helped push TSX to new highs.
- Market needs trade certainty to move higher.
- Carney government plans may also provide boost.
