  • UMH Properties, a NJ-based REIT, manages 143 manufactured home communities with ~26,700 homesites, 1,000+ self-storage units, and 2,400 acres for development. Occupancy: 89.8%.
  • UMH has moderate leverage with a 4.39% debt interest rate and 232% asset coverage. Q1 2025 yield: 15.8% annually (10.01% adjusted). FFO: $0.24/share quarterly.
  • UMH.PR.D, unrated preferred stock, trades at ~$22 with a 7.17% yield, callable anytime, with a $100M additional offering.
  • Our Moody’s-based analysis assigns UMH a stable Baa3 rating, supported by its residential focus. However, better yield-to-safety fixed-income options make UMH.PR.D unattractive for investment.

Company Overview

We continue our series with credit ratings for the unrated real estate investment trust with UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

UMH Properties, Inc. is a public equity REIT (real estate investment trust) headquartered in Freehold, NJ. The Company owns and operates a portfolio

