Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 16, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Darren Snellgrove - Corporate Participant

Jennifer L. Taubert - Executive VP & Worldwide Chairman of Innovative Medicine

Joaquin Duato - CEO & Chairman

John C. Reed - Executive Vice President of Innovative Medicine, R&D

Joseph J. Wolk - Executive VP & CFO

Timothy Schmid - Executive VP & Worldwide Chairman of

MedTech Terence C. Flynn - Corporate Participant

Morgan Stanley, Rese - Corporate Participant

Conference Call Participants

Alexandria Janet Hammond - Wolfe Research, LLC

Asad Haider - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Christopher Thomas Schott - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Danielle Joy Antalffy - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Lawrence H. Biegelsen - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Shagun Singh Chadha - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Vamil Kishore Divan - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Johnson & Johnson's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

[Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded. If anyone has any objections, you may disconnect at this time. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference call over to Johnson & Johnson. You may begin.

Darren Snellgrove

Hello, everyone. This is Darren Snellgrove, Vice President of Investor Relations for Johnson & Johnson. I am excited to be here today and to lead the Investor Relations team moving forward. Welcome to our 2025 second quarter review of business results and updated financial outlook.

First, a few logistics. As a reminder, today's presentation and associated schedules are available on the Investor Relations section of the Johnson & Johnson website at investor.jnj.com.

Please note that this presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the company's future operating and financial performance, market position and business strategy. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking