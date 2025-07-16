TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

TRX Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 16, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael P. Leonard - Chief Financial Officer

Richard Boffey - Chief Operating Officer

Stephen Mullowney - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Heiko Felix Ihle - H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division

Jacob G. Sekelsky - Alliance Global Partners, Research Division

Richard Michael Niehuser - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Welcome to the TRX Gold Corporation Third Quarter 2025 Results Presentation. [Operator Instructions]. The meeting is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Stephen Mullowney, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Stephen Mullowney

Yes. Good morning, and thank you, and welcome, shareholders, to our Q3 2025 corporate presentation and investor call. We have quite a few people on the call today, so that's really good to see. Joining me on the call today is Michael, our CFO. And also in the Tanzanian boardroom, we have Khalaf Rashid and Richard Boffey. Raise your hand guys. How is the weather?

Richard Boffey

It's nice sunny [indiscernible].

Stephen Mullowney

As always, nice sunny. It's warm here in Toronto today as well. I think we got a 32-degree day. So without further ado, I will get into the presentation. And the presentation today will be led by myself with Michael, Khalaf and Richard all chiming in, in the appropriate section. So let's get into it.

Today, what I'll do is just give a high-level overview of TRX Gold, as I always do, and then we're going to jump into where we're going in the short to medium term as well as what our Q3 financial results look like. And a high-level summary of the PEA road map and how we see that being played out as well as just