Palantir: Simply The Best, But What's Next?

Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. has been one of our best-performing five-year ideas.
  • Despite a consistently high valuation, Palantir's strong revenue growth, profitability, and expanding customer base justify holding PLTR stock for the long run.
  • U.S. Commercial and Government segments are driving robust growth, with impressive cash flow, margins, and a debt-free balance sheet supporting the investment thesis.
  • Stock-based compensation is seemingly never-ending.
  • What you should be watching in coming weeks.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) is the best of the best. It was cited as our favorite five-year play, of which we are now in the 5th year. We talked about this heavily at BAD BEAT Investing

Be a Winner and Make Moves With Our Team

You do not have to go it alone. Stop wasting time and join our community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing.

  • Access a professional analytical team, available daily during market hours.
  • We have 4 different chat rooms.
  • Rapid-return trade ideas each week with crystal clear target entries, profit levels, and stops.
  • Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and market reads.
  • Discounted Trial available now!
  • Education, tools, and conversation.

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital
43.56K Followers

The Pioneer Of Seeking Alpha's BAD BEAT Investing, Quad 7 Capital is a team of 7 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for their February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group BAD BEAT Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook. Their goal is to save you time by providing in depth, high-quality research, with crystal clear entry and exit targets. They have a proven track record of success.

Benefits of BAD BEAT Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, executing well-researched written trade ideas each week, use of 4 chat rooms, receive daily complimentary key analyst upgrade/downgrade summaries, learning basic options trading, & extensive trading tools. If you would like to learn more, click the link above!

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
PLTR:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News