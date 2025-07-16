LVHD Can Provide Investors With Stability And Income

Michael Del Monte
5.1K Followers

Summary

  • Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF offers a differentiated, low-volatility, high-dividend strategy focused on profitable U.S. companies with durable dividends, with sector and single-stock diversification caps.
  • The LVHD ETF underweights tech and communication sectors, favoring consumer staples and utilities, which provides defensive positioning but may miss high-growth opportunities.
  • LVHD charges a low fee, yields 3.47%, and has outperformed peers over 1- and 5-year periods, making it attractive for income-focused investors.
  • I recommend LVHD as a Buy with a 3-6% portfolio allocation, given its diversification, income potential, and volatility management.

Bullish and Bearish Confrontation

Artystarty/iStock via Getty Images

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) is an investment strategy designed to track the U.S. Broad Market Index as published by Solactive AG.

The underlying index was designed to invest in

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte
5.1K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working across industries that include O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Investment recommendations are built upon the entirety of the investment ecosystem rather than considering a company independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LVHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on LVHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LVHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News