Clarkson: It's Perhaps A Good Time To Be Contrarian

Jul. 18, 2025 10:30 AM ETClarkson PLC (CKNHF) StockCKNHF
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Clarkson's share price declined 15% amid US tariffs and FX headwinds, but the business remains profitable with a robust, asset-light model.
  • 2024 results show resilient free cash flow, a strong net cash position, and a 20+ year record of annual dividend increases with a conservative payout ratio.
  • FX volatility, especially USD/GBP, is the primary risk as most revenue is USD-denominated, but the underlying business remains fundamentally sound.
  • At 15x earnings and with a solid balance sheet, Clarkson looks increasingly attractive for long-term investors despite near-term headwinds; I am monitoring closely.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

Knappe jonge ongeschoren succesvol zakenman in grijs pak en helm van de beschermende constructie oranje praten op mobiele telefoon, permanent in zeehaven tegen lading roestig schip achtergrond. Onderaanzicht

ViDi Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Since my last article on Clarkson PLC (OTCPK:CKNHF) was published, the share price has lost approximately 15% of its value. Clarkson also mentioned it now expects the tariffs as announced by the USA

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor
22.9K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CKNHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CKNHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CKNHF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News