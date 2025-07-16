Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is one of the most underappreciated tech players since Q4 2024, with its stock price falling as low as $78 per share in April 2025. For quite some time, my position in AMD showed "red", as I
AMD: The Rally Has Just Begun
Summary
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. delivered outstanding Q1 2025 results, with 36% revenue growth and significant profitability improvements, driven by Data Center and AI momentum.
- The MI series, especially MI325X and MI350, is gaining traction with major cloud and enterprise customers, fueling AMD’s competitive position against Nvidia.
- Regulatory relief allows AMD to resume MI308 chip shipments to China, unlocking additional growth and validating the company’s global expansion strategy.
- Given robust financials, product innovation, and renewed China access, I am raising my AMD rating to Strong Buy for continued upside potential.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.