Traditionally, the oil and gas industry are the main proxies for energy. Power generation, or electricity demand, is increasingly a factor because of expected new demand owing to data center growth from AI. Holistically speaking, the growth of the digital
Real Energy Outlook: Market Searches For Solid Ground
Summary
- LNG, data center growth, and reindustrialization themes are creating upward energy demand, especially for natural gas and electricity, which benefits oil and gas producers.
- OPEC expects oil and gas demand to rise considerably through 2030 and beyond, but U.S. producers are cautious, moderating activity due to price uncertainty.
- Recent Fed surveys show producers prefer higher prices to expand drilling, with uncertainty and profitability main drivers of restraint.
- Given volatility and varied producer strategies, a diversified sector fund within a broader portfolio is the most prudent approach for generalist energy exposure.
- While the many announcements create momentum, they require more time to sift through the investment implications on a case-by-case basis.
