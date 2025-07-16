The Latest Tariffs Are Likely To Stick

Jack Bowman
6.05K Followers

Summary

  • The US is set to impose 30% tariffs on EU goods and a 25% tariff on Japanese goods starting August 1st, with little hope for a last-minute trade deal.
  • Among other countries also hit in this latest round, these two have been unable to meet Washington's demand.
  • European pharmaceuticals will be hit on two fronts, with tariffs and the pharma executive order around pricing, potentially forcing the EU firms to take a hit to margins.
  • Japanese automakers are already lowering prices to stay competitive, as they expect the tariffs to stick this time as well.
  • Ultimately, the TACO trade may be coming to a close and will be a fun meme for us to remember. This time, I think tariffs will stick. Although I may be getting played by the TACO trade. Time will tell.

United States trade cargo container hanging against clouds background

Iskandar Zulkarnaen

Introduction

The 90-day window is up, with President Trump announcing that the reciprocal tariffs first floated back in early April on 'Liberation Day', would start going into effect on August 1st, 2025.

Tariffs that are already in

Writer, registered investment advisor, and economics educator from Southern California. Author of The Macro Obsession, a weekly newsletter on macroeconomics, markets, and investing.

