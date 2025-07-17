The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is facing headwinds from surging cocoa prices, long-term concerns around chocolates and sugary products' demand, and supply chain disruptions due to tariff uncertainties. However, share prices have contracted already and could be pricing in much of the pressures. The
Hershey: Still Not Sweet Enough
Summary
- Hershey faces headwinds from surging cocoa prices, stagnating volumes, and long-term demand concerns for sugary products, but brand strength and pricing power offer support.
- Valuation remains stretched despite recent share price correction, as EPS is expected to contract by mid-30% in 2025, mainly due to input cost pressures.
- Salty snacks segment shows promise as a hedge against declining confectionery demand, but its current contribution is modest and needs further growth.
- I have a Hold rating, as ongoing cocoa supply issues and unclear volume trends outweigh positives; I await clearer turnaround signals before considering a Buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.