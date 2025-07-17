Alibaba: The Calm Before The AI Storm

Oakoff Investments
Investing Group

Summary

  • I think the market is blind to Alibaba's AI potential, where cloud revenue is seeing triple-digit growth, creating an opportunity similar to Amazon's early internet days.
  • Trading at a cheap 12.7x forward P/E, my model suggests a $136 price target, offering ~19% upside, with more potential if analysts are wrong.
  • Wall Street analysts may be mistakenly cutting earnings estimates, creating a low bar, and ignoring the massive, long-term monetization potential of Alibaba's AI ecosystem.
  • Risks remain from US-China tensions and possible delisting, but Alibaba’s valuation is attractive, and its AI-driven growth should reward patient shareholders.
  • I view the upcoming earnings report is a key catalyst. A focus on AI monetization could finally shift the negative narrative and unlock the stock's true value.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

My Past Coverage Of Alibaba

I was quite lucky to initiate my bullish coverage of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) stock close to its local bottom in mid-January 2024, when it was trading

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments
8.61K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
BABAF
--
BBAAY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News