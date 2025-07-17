Natural gas (NG) prices continue range bound in part from excessive production. Over the past several weeks production rose reaching slightly above past daily highs at 112.5 bcf vs. 111 bcf, a few years ago. The results sent storage significantly
Antero Resources: Natural Gas Prices Remain Rangebound, Maintain Buy
Summary
- Natural gas prices remain rangebound due to excessive production, with storage levels above the five-year average and seasonal patterns impacting Antero Resources.
- Despite recent volatility, Antero Resources is financially strong, with free cash flow expected to reach at least $600 million in 2025.
- Production cuts in Haynesville and increased LNG demand may support prices, but European gas prices face downside risk from high inventories and weak demand.
- Management's aggressive cash deployment for debt repayment and share buybacks raises concerns, but we are watching for seasonal entry points to re-invest.
