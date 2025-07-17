CIO Notebook: Lower Services Inflation Delivers Welcome Core CPI Surprise

Neuberger Berman
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. Core CPI was lighter than expected for the fifth straight month as slowing services inflation helped to offset higher goods prices.
  • Headline CPI was up +0.3% MoM and +2.7% YoY, essentially in line with expectations for +0.3% and +2.6%.
  • Drilling down into the services data, shelter prices rose by only +0.2% MoM, marking the slowest monthly increase in the measure since February 2021.

Consumer Price Index concept. Wooden cubes with the letters CPI on the American flag background.

Worawith Ounpeng

By Shannon L. Saccocia, CFA

While this print will likely do little to change the very low probability of a July rate cut, the report marks the first of three inflation readings the Fed will have in hand

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman
3.17K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News