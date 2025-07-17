The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 16, 2025 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David M. Solomon - Chairman & CEO

Denis P. Coleman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Christopher Edward McGratty - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Daniel Thomas Fannon - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Devin Patrick Ryan - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

Ebrahim Huseini Poonawala - BofA Securities, Research Division

Erika Najarian - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Gerard Sean Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Glenn Paul Schorr - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Michael Lawrence Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Saul Martinez - HSBC Global Investment Research

Steven Joseph Chubak - Wolfe Research, LLC

Operator

Good morning. My name is Katie, and I'll be your conference facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to The Goldman Sachs Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

On behalf of Goldman Sachs, I will begin the call with the following disclaimer. The earnings presentation can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Goldman Sachs website and contains information on forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures. This audio cast is copyrighted material of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and may not be duplicated, reproduced or rebroadcast without consent. This call is being recorded today, July 16, 2025.

I will now turn the call over to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Solomon; and Chief Financial Officer, Denis Coleman. Thank you. Mr. Solomon, you may begin your conference.

David M. Solomon

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us. We delivered a strong performance in the second quarter, generating net revenues of $14.6 billion, earnings per share of $10.91 and an ROE of 12.8%, resulting in an ROE of 14.8% for the first half