I have covered MAIN before, where I outlined the investment thesis in detail and explained why I considered it an interesting buy. Since then, the company has reached my previous fair value and the macroeconomic environment has changed for the
Main Street Capital: Dividend At Risk And Overvaluation Amid Macroeconomic Headwinds (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Main Street Capital's valuation is stretched, now trading at nearly 2x NAV.
- Lower interest rates and new tariffs could compress MAIN's margins and force a reduction in supplemental dividends.
- Upcoming debt refinancing will likely double interest costs, further pressuring earnings and dividend growth.
- Given these headwinds, I've closed my position and reduced my fair value estimate from $63 to $55 per share.
