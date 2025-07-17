Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call July 16, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Alastair M. Borthwick - Chief Financial Officer
Brian Thomas Moynihan - Chairman, CEO & President
E. Lee McEntire - Head of Investor Relations & Local Markets Organization
Conference Call Participants
Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Christopher Edward McGratty - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division
Erika Najarian - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Gerard Sean Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
James Francis Mitchell - Seaport Research Partners
John Eamon McDonald - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Kenneth Michael Usdin - Bernstein Autonomous LLP
Matthew Derek O'Connor - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Michael Lawrence Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Steven A. Alexopoulos - TD Cowen, Research Division
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Bank of America Second Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today's call will be recorded, and I will be standing by should you need any assistance.
It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Lee McEntire. Please go ahead.
E. Lee McEntire
Thank you, Chloe. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us to review the second quarter results. Our earnings release documents are available on the Investor Relations section of the bankofamerica.com website. Those documents include the earnings presentation that we'll make reference to during the call. Brian Moynihan, our CEO, will make some opening comments before he turns the call over to Alastair Borthwick, our CFO, to discuss more of the details.
Let me just remind you that we may make forward-looking statements and refer to non-GAAP financial measures during the call. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause our
- Read more current BAC analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts