I'll cut to the chase: I'm nervous about where markets are currently trading. In rallying 6% since the start of the year (with most of these gains concentrated in large-cap stocks), markets are underestimating the economic fallout from tariffs as
Semrush: Poised To Rebound Amid Leadership Transition And Strong Value Appeal
Summary
- Markets are underestimating macro risks; it's time to rotate into value plays like Semrush, which is overlooked and undervalued.
- Semrush boasts a large $40B TAM, a diversified product suite, high recurring revenue, and a solid balance of growth and profitability.
- Despite macro headwinds and leadership transition, Semrush is executing well, delivering 20%+ growth under new CEO Bill Wagner.
- At 2.3x EV/FY25 revenue and 19x EV/FY25 FCF, Semrush is a bargain in today's market—risks are priced in, making it a strong buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SEMR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.