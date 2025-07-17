Adtalem Global Education Sells Below Its Fair Value

Summary

  • Adtalem Global Education remains a buy due to strong enrollment, profit growth, and a clear strategy focused on healthcare and vocational education demand.
  • Recent results show 13% revenue growth, nearly 10% higher enrollment, and a 28% surge in adjusted EPS, supporting a fair value of $122. The price can potentially hit $140.
  • Risks include insider selling, no dividend, and a rising debt-to-equity ratio, but institutional ownership and manageable debt provide confidence.
  • ATGE empowers students through alternative education, aligning with social mobility trends, and offers investors a compelling value and growth opportunity.

Portrait of veterinary clinic staff in scrubs at front desk of veterinarians office

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Education Leads to Money

Government influence over schools and universities has been a flashpoint of social and political contention. While others argue and debate the issues, Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) has

I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. A college in Jerusalem hired me to teach business and American Politics beginning in the fall of 2023. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

